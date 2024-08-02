26,581 Shares in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTSG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at $54,638,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $9,722,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Shares of BTSG opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30.

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

