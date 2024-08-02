34,647 Shares in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Imperial Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMPP. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 253,230 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 355.6% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMPP opened at $3.89 on Friday. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

