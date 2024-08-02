3,484 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $122.81 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $125.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

