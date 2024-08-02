35,300 Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sasol by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sasol by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Performance

NYSE:SSL opened at $7.94 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSL

Sasol Profile

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.