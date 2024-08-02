3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Short Interest Update

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

3D Systems Stock Performance

3D Systems stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $451.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

