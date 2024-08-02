3i Group (LON:III) Insider Peter McKellar Purchases 542 Shares

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKellar bought 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,113 ($40.04) per share, for a total transaction of £16,872.46 ($21,703.70).
3i Group Stock Performance
LON III opened at GBX 3,092 ($39.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,019.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,772.92. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($23.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,180 ($40.91).
3i Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a GBX 34.50 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,217.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
3i Group Company Profile
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
