3i Group (LON:III) Insider Peter McKellar Purchases 542 Shares

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKellar bought 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,113 ($40.04) per share, for a total transaction of £16,872.46 ($21,703.70).

3i Group Stock Performance

LON III opened at GBX 3,092 ($39.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,019.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,772.92. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($23.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,180 ($40.91).

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a GBX 34.50 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,217.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,246 ($41.75) to GBX 3,192 ($41.06) in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($36.21) to GBX 3,050 ($39.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.88) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,148 ($40.49).

Read Our Latest Analysis on III

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.