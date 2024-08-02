41,038 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

NYSE:PCT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

