57,870 Shares in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $5,914,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $583.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

