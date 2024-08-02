5,804 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

