6,140 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sunoco by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,420 over the last quarter.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.8756 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 77.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

