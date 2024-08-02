6,328 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,236 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

