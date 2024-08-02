6,588 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Criteo by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Criteo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,955,599.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Till Hufnagel acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at $66,955,599.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,664 shares of company stock worth $1,616,411. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

