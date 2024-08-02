9,000 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,682,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 559,695 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,143,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,614.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 469,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,933.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 394,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,160,000 after purchasing an additional 381,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.