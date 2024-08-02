9,047 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vital Farms by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $36.51 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. Analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,619,033.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,619,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $344,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,661.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,393. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.