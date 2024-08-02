98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
