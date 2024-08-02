98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

98532 (KMP.TO) ( TSE:KMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$87.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.