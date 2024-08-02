A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,948 shares of company stock worth $1,996,353. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $835.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of -0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

