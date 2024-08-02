Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Acquires 150,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,105,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,808,818.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.54 per share, with a total value of $1,220,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $2,923,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 62,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,181,875.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $1,406,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00.

Appian Stock Down 20.3 %

APPN opened at $29.43 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

