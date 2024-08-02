abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $585.00

Shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 585 ($7.53) and traded as low as GBX 585 ($7.53). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.53), with a volume of 0 shares.
abrdn Japan Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 585 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,720.59 and a beta of 0.46.
About abrdn Japan Investment Trust
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
