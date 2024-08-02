abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 44,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 32,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 96,630 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 177,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

