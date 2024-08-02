abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 44,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 32,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
