Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 5,790,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

