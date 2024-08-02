Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.85, but opened at $69.26. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $73.39, with a volume of 444,040 shares.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -529.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

