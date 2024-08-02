ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACNB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get ACNB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACNB

ACNB Price Performance

ACNB stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACNB has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.62.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.48. ACNB had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.