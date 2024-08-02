Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $8.50. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Acorn Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.17 million, a P/E ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

