Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -1.72. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $8.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acurx Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.