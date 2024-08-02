Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -1.72. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

See Also

Earnings History for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.