Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 101.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $72.55 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.