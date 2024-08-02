Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.44

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 5109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,574,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,546,995.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 187,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 482,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

