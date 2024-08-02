Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.96

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.96 and traded as low as $16.67. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 16,747 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Further Reading

