ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.39

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.39 and traded as high as C$14.16. ADF Group shares last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 126,206 shares trading hands.

ADF Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13. The stock has a market cap of C$246.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.63.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.10 million. ADF Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

