adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.28

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and traded as low as $120.54. adidas shares last traded at $121.55, with a volume of 38,971 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $112.42.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). adidas had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that adidas AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of adidas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at $4,809,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 23.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Articles

