Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Update

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

ANL stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Adlai Nortye has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

