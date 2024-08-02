Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Cut by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,443 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $8,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 615,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

