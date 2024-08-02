Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $64.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

