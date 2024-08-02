Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 143,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

