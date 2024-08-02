Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

