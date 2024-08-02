Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.14.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.65. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $125.31.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 6.00%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 143,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

