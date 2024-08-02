Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $132.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $214.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% during the second quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.