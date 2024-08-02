Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.81% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $214.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.