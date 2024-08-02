Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $156.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.3 %

AMD stock opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

