Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $178.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

