Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $139.16 and last traded at $139.34. 21,161,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 63,561,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.48.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

