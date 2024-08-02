Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.23 billion, a PE ratio of 194.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.08 and its 200 day moving average is $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

