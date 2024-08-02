ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Up 35.7%

Shares of ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) rose 35.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.80 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). Approximately 177,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 739% from the average daily volume of 21,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

ADVFN Trading Up 51.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.78.

Get ADVFN alerts:

Insider Transactions at ADVFN

In other ADVFN news, insider Anthony Wollenberg bought 5,000 shares of ADVFN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £700 ($900.44). Corporate insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

ADVFN Company Profile

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.