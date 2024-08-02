Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,081 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 153.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.