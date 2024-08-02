Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $60,870,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $610,040,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

SPOT opened at $343.95 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $346.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.25.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

