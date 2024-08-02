Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,508 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 581.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.77 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.