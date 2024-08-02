Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 3.0 %

MTN opened at $176.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

