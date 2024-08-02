Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 15,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $188,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $335,371.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 15,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $188,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,451,233 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

AVO stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.14 million, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

