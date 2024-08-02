Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 281,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 247,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,797,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,691,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

