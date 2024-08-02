Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $151.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

