Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $152.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

